Mariana BO, a phenomenon of electronic music

A passionate woman, energetic on stage, but above all considered in the top 100 as one of the best DJs in the world, the young sinaloense Mariana BO has conquered with her violin and music.

In an exclusive interview for PROFILES, the artist talked about her participation in the EDC Mexico Festival, who showed the excitement of performing in Mexico after being on a tour of the Asian continent.

Now he is promoting his new theme, Feeling good, which is already on all digital platforms, also said that many projects are coming.

How do you feel about being present at the EDC Mexico Festival?

It would be my fourth time at that festival, for the third time in a row on the main stage, and I'm a little nervous because I'm going to present a new show, I always try to present and provide new stories to tell the fans and all the people who listened to me music, I have presented with real musicians, classical music, with four cellists; I have presented themes of Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars and this time I will present a Michael Jackson show, then we will play the Smooth Criminal theme, imagine four cellists and I playing the violin in front, then it will be very father. I hope everyone likes it, and I am happy because more than anything I am playing in Mexico, and that is something that fills me and is the best crac in the world.

Where have you appeared besides Mexico?

Last year I was at Tomorrowland, the most important festival in the world. Culiacan up. I have been to Ultra Croatia, Ultra Music Festival Miami, EDC Las Vegas, I have been on tours in Asia, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Japan and I am always working.

What does it mean to you to be Sinaloense and to be touring the world?

It represents a satisfaction, because what I am doing is what I have been doing since I was a child, making music, and it is like being hired to represent your country, city and your music, having fans from other parts of the world is something very father, a literal ecstasy, it is very pleasant, because it is like the fruits that you are giving with so much effort, falls, errors, it is not easy to arrive as we arrived, as I was the first Mexican to reach the DJ TOP 100 three years ago, I entered as the number 84, later in '68, and this year I am at number 49, and being the first Mexican, apart from woman and culichi, is very proud.

Now what are you throwing?

Right now I just launched my last relist in December, it's called Feeling good, on Spinnig Records, it's a song that Nina Simone was singing, it's something oldie, but I made it current, and it's very cool, it's already on all digital platforms, The official video is already here, and I hope you like it, it's very good.

How do you mix the violin and make your music live?

It's so complicated, but I already know it, it's seconds that if you miss so many seconds, the song is gone to tie it. Realize that I start as a DJ, then I play a violin song, either one or two per show, it lasts about an hour, an hour and a half, and I play the song, and when I play the song I have so many seconds to return to follow being a DJ because it's like a concertist exchange with DJ, so they told me: “How do you do? I mean, I see you, and how do you do it to play the violin and then be playing your music and make a good mix, everything is practical. ”

Do you remember your beginnings in music?

Notice that since I was a child I already knew what I was going to do. Many children do not know literal even in high school without knowing what they are going to dedicate the rest of their lives, and I knew it since I was a child that I was going to be an artist, and this father, because I do not know, I saw him as my mother and My family that I liked, apart from that I had the talent, since I was 11 years old I am being a musician, I have been playing violin for 12 years and I have been a producing DJ for nine years, and there are still many things to learn. You never stop learning, and this is what I love to do, and I don't see myself doing anything else.

What are the projects that are coming in your career?

A lot of new music is coming, in addition there is a commercial that I just made, I can't say the name, but it is about to come out, they will see it on TV stations, new commercials are also coming because I like to produce soundtracks. One of my dreams is to produce for movies, short films, and I promised myself that in this 2020 I was going to release more music than every year, I will also have new tours in Asia, a show in Spain is coming, and much more.