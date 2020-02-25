Marian Lorette of ‘La Voz Kids’ leaves the hospital and is already recovering at home

After weeks of anguish, Marian Lorette, a member of ‘La Voz Kids’ from Lucero’s team is already home with her family recovering from the accident she suffered in a mechanical game.

Marian remained hospitalized for several days, in addition to being subjected to various surgeries; the most recent on November 25.

View this post on Instagram Family and friends, today at 7:30 PM Marian will go back to surgery. We have a lot of hope and we hope with all my heart that today is the last surgery Marian needs to be able to finish the initial process of her recovery. As you know, the accident was serious and Marian's situation has been very delicate. The total recovery process for her will continue for several more months and will require different surgical procedures. However, today we place all our hopes and join all our strength to ask God that today is the last surgery she needs from the first stage. We do not know how to thank you for all the messages of encouragement, support and all the prayers we receive daily. But we can tell you that for us, as a family, it means too much to know that we have so many people who love and support our little girl. Marian will continue to shine with her light, with your help, very soon. We ask all the energy you can send, all the prayers, and all the good, so that today everything goes well. Thank you! A post shared by Marian Lorette (@marianlorettemx) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:18 am PST

Through her social networks, little Marian's family shared the news that the girl is already at home:

Dear friends, today we have the wonderful news that Marian is already at home resting from the first surgeries. ”

In the image we can see Marian leave the hospital, with a big smile and covering her eyes with sunglasses, as well as her head with a pink hat.

In the message, the family of the small member of ‘La Voz Kids’ say that the girl “will be able to recover from these first procedures at home with her family until the wounds heal”.

The baby's family warned that when Marian finishes her recovery she will have to undergo other surgical procedures:

“(…) But for now, Marian is resting. Thank you very much to all the relatives and friends who have asked us about your state of health, we will keep you informed. Thank you".

With information from Hola México.

