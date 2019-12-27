Mariah Carey underwent the Expensive Taste Test on Christmas decorations and the video is super fun

Share it:

If there is an undisputed queen of the Christmas (and of Christmas decorations), that is Mariah Carey. As one of his collaborators said in the Amazon Music mini-documentary, "Mariah is Christmas." Everything about her exudes a festive atmosphere and is confirmed by the fact that in 2019, after 25 years, her All I Want For Christmas Is You reached first place on the Billboard chart, one of the most popular in the USA. Let's face it: if you don't listen to this song these days, you can't really say that you have entered the right spirit.

No better than her could therefore participate in the edition Christmas dell 'Expensive Taste Test, the game that, in the basic version, consists of guessing the more expensive one between two products, to verify the flair for luxury. In this case the mission was to intercept the Christmas decorations worthy of a jewelry store. It is clear that Mariah Carey is like a truffle dog and on this occasion she showed all her attitutide as a real diva.

At this point, before going live, it is necessary to open a small parenthesis to make you understand who you are dealing with. On Mariah Carey you just need to know that in an interview in the early 2000s with a German TV, when asked what she thought of Jennifer Lopez, she replied innocently and almost detached "I don't know her". Over the years the star has deserved all the memes that have been dedicated to her, like a true champion of viralate on the Internet. Here, with the Expensive Taste Test Christmas Edition, there is valuable material for a performance that will print in your mind forever and will make you understand that there is only one Mariah Carey in the world, despite the fact that many have committed themselves to do his covers.

Mariah Carey, in fact, for the test on Christmas decorations has shown that when you focus your eyes on a decoration, you can be sure that it will be the most expensive. It has a sort of radar, and above all it does not send them to say if that object does not consider it appropriate for the Christmas period. For her only the best, of course. You can get comfortable with your cup of chocolate in your hands and hypnotize yourself in front of our video. They will be great satisfactions. 😅 🎁