Mariachis who danced Champeta now imitate Jennifer Lopez

The Mariachis who danced in La Champeta last February, popularized by Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, now perform a choreography with one of Jennifer López's songs.

Mexican Mariachis made a video viral in days gone by in which they appear dancing Shakira's La Champeta, even this famous artist, after seeing the images, uploaded them to her personal Instagram account.

Mariachis dancing champeta! And I thought I had seen it all! "Shakira wrote about the video in which Mariachis dance Chompeta.

And now this pair of talented young people, members of the Mariachi Gama Mil, returns to do theirs on Instagram and after placing another video on their social networks, it once again goes viral.

Mariachis share another video in which they appear in their charro outfit and dance part of the choreography of one of Jennifer López's songs.

I think I'm wasting my time in Colombia, I'm leaving for Mexico, "" Champeta challenge was the best "," It's also good, but I liked Champeta more, "their followers write to them.

Young Mariachis have become the sensation of the moment on Instagram, where they are followed by thousands of people from all over the world.

Apart from proving that they are excellent musicians, these guys have also made it clear that as dancers they can play an excellent role.

These young people often share funny videos on Instagram where they perform different choreographies and their followers celebrate for it.