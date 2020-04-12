Maria Teixidor says goodbye to her 'friend Barto' because there are decisions that have surprised him 'negatively'

Share it:

The former director of the FC Barcelona, Maria Teixidor, He published a farewell letter this Saturday arguing that he leaves the culé entity because "there have been decisions" over which "he has not" had control and have surprised him "negatively", but he does not leave with rancor as he refers to the Blaugrana president as their "friend Barto".

"I close this stage because there are certain decisions and facts that have emerged lately about which I do not have, have not had control or capacity to act. I have been negatively surprised and do not agree. I attest that the club's control mechanisms are underway, they do their work and will present their results, where appropriate. I am fully confident that they will know how to take the appropriate corrective measures, "he explained in a letter to which he had access. Europa Press.

The ex-vice president culé He therefore distanced himself from the statements of his board member Emili Rousaud, who assured that he left the Barca because you think that "someone has reached into the box". Teixidor he is moving away from this version, although there are things about the current board that he also criticizes.

Teixidor He remembers in the letter his work in the Barcelona board of directors since 2015, when he joined the club. "I close my stage as a director of the FC Barcelona, the 12th woman to be so since it was founded in 1899; the first to be a secretary. I will always be grateful to the president Bartholomew, to the friend Barto, for the confidence and the proposal to appear with him in the 2015 elections under the slogan 'Good for the Barca'"he added.

Teixidor, who acknowledged having "really enjoyed" his time in the Barca "with an electoral program structured around work to achieve excellence in the sports, social and economic fields based on rigor and transparency" and said she was "proud of the work carried out in compliance with the established parameters": From the vice president to the secretary at the Foundation, among other positions.

"I have worked a lot (and, I want to say it because there are always those who still doubt it) without charging anything. I have done it because I believe in the collective projects made by people who – with criteria and passion – make great the entities that have already become common heritage of a multitude of people who recognize their worth and contribution: the Barca it is, and should always be, the Values ​​Club. I have done it because I love the Barca"he pointed out.

"I am leaving, above all, because I have completed a stage (…) You have to know how to recognize the moment when projects cease to belong to us. Simply. Without any strange gesture. As if everything were simple and pure in the way of days, "finished his letter Maria Teixidor Jufresa.