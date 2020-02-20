Maria Snoeys' album

Share it:

This news has been circulating on the networks for a few days all week. A thrift store received an album full of photographs of a woman accompanied by Hollywood stars. They posted some on their Facebook page and the news ran like foam. And thanks to photography this lady will be remembered.

At first nobody knew who he was. A lady who poses happily next to some of the most important actors of recent years. Smile at all, except when you are with Christopher Walken. But if you like the seventh art, you will surely recognize Bruce Willis, Sam Neill, Robert Downey Jr, Patrick Stewart, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Drew Barrymore, Jack Nicholson …

Thanks to social networks they discovered that in one of the photographs he posed with a card. Thus it was discovered that he was a journalist and member of the HFPA (Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood). Is a non-profit association that organizes the Golden Globes, one of the most famous awards in the world of cinema. It is very exclusive and only admits a maximum of five new members per year.

With Nicolas Cage

She was not a mere fan who was waiting for a line to take a picture with her favorite stars. She was someone with access to parties, meetings … She was a professional who could approach the stars without any problem. Surely they even knew her by her first name.

The photographs with the stars of Maria Snoeys-Lagler

Fortunately they have located their daughter. And they are still wondering how such a legacy has come to a second-hand store in Belgium. It seems difficult for someone to want to part with something like that. Anyone who loves movies would like to have a picture of a relative hugging Bruce Willis characterized as John McClane.

With Harrison Ford

The most striking thing is that the rescued photographs are a mere document of an era. They arent good. It is what we would call a family album. There are only the memories. It seems that it is not worth watching the funds, or the format, or the flash.

It does not matter cutting heads, sectioning bodies, forgetting the objects that come out behind the portrayed … The important thing is to document that we have been with someone. They are not good at all. But surely many of us would be happy if we opened the album of an unknown relative and discovered that he had been with Jack Nicholson, just to give an example.

With Jack Nicholson

We cannot forget that photography is precisely this, a mere memory. Only good night, fun parties and stop counting are stored in the albums. They have even told me that now they just smile in an instant to send the photo to Instagram and pretend that life is wonderful. We just want to remember happiness.

Seeing the old photographs is a mere melancholy exercise. It is very comforting especially when we are over 40 years old.

It is something that the next generations will not know how they lose the connection to the cloud or they drop the hard drive of the grandmother.

With Christopher Walken

It would be wonderful if all the photographs were good. That they were made with the best camera of the moment and illuminated by a specialist … But after knowing Maria Snoeys-Lagler's album, what else does it matter? Sometimes we forget the important; however, I would have liked so much to see a good photo series …

This is the kind of photography that Martin Parr loves or that Stephen Shore fixed to shape his style. The snapshots, the tourist photographs, in which only the message matters and in which the technique shines by its absence because everything is automatic. Its strength is in what it represents, in what counts. Everything else is accessory.

It costs nothing to take good pictures. If in the future someone finds our lost photos maybe our life will catch your attention but will it come more if the technique is impeccable? It is the question that assails me as a photographer after knowing this story. I think so, sure, but …