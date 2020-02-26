Sports

María Sharapova announces her retirement at 32

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, winner of five Grand Slam and former world number one, He has announced that he retires from professional tennis at age 32. "Giving my life to tennis, tennis has given me life. I will miss it every day," the tennis player explains in a farewell letter.

The tennis player retires with five Grand Slam titles in his record. He won the four Grand Slam (Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) and conquered its first title at 17 (Wimbledon 2004).

FHe was number one in the world for the first time at 18 years old and won the Olympic silver in London 2012. She was also champion of the Masters tournament in 2004 and the Fed Cup in 2008 after winning Spain 0-4. Sharapova was sanctioned for a positive year for meldonium in January 2016.

