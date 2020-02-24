María José offers a spectacular concert at the Mazatlan Carnival

Share it:

Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The beautiful port of Mazatlan was adorned with the presence of the singer María José who later on to the parade of the floats, took the stage to delight hundreds of people who gathered at the monument to the bandage in high waves, with the Intention to hear her interpret some of her successes.

María Jose sang her greatest hits. Photo: Ricardo Cediz



It was about 23:00 hours when the artist appeared before the Mazatlecos and tourists, dressed somewhat elegant, with a female suit of suspenders and black jacket and under the jacket a white dress shirt, combed with a ponytail horse in the style of Ariana Grande.

After giving a few words where he thanked this new invitation to the international carnival of Mazatlan, remembering that nine years ago it was the first time she stepped on the pearl of the Pacific as a soloist. I take the opportunity to joke a little with the spectators and then he prepared to interpret the song of Adelante Corazón, followed by Just Left.

At the end of the song, the singer presented her most recent song entitled Rosas on my pillow, which fascinated attendees who kept chanting and applauding. At one point during the night, María José interacted with the public again, and the spirits went up when, among the people, she invited a young man to the stage to sing along with her. I have Habito de ti.

María José gave two hours of concert. Photo: Ricardo Cediz



Already a little more lively the atmosphere, took the opportunity to make a change of costumes, to a more rocker style with leather pants and a yellow jacket. She left the stage again and accompanied by her dancers, she set out to interpret That man does not play.

Then he dedicated a few words to congratulate the boy who went up to sing along with her and announced that he will soon be part of La voz México as Coach, also extended an invitation to participate in the reality show.

After two hours of concert full of lights, color and special effects in which the artist danced, interacted with the audience and interpreted her best songs, this ended with Prefiero being her lover, who left a good taste in the mouth to those who could enjoy this wonderful night