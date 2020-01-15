María Itatí, the little known daughter of Itatí Cantoral

Share it:

The actress Itatí Cantoral not only is the mother of Roberto and Eduardo twins, fruit of his relationship with the actor Eduardo Santamarina, but also of an 11-year-old girl by name María Itatí.

Often the actress that gave life to the controversy "Soraya Montenegro”In the soap opera Maria the one in the neighborhood, publish on your Instagram account photographs in which it appears along with its three childrenHowever, little is known about his youngest daughter.

In 2007, three years after his divorce with Eduardo Santamarina, Itatí contracted marriage with the producer Carlos Alberto Cruz, father of the little girl María ItatíHowever, in 2018 the actress announced her separation, after 11 years of being married to the father of her daughter.

Although he almost always shares with his more than one million followers important moments that happen with his three children, a few days ago the actress published a tender Christmas video starring her youngest daughter.

The recording shows María Itatí with a tree-shaped hat Christmas and a reindeer sweater, so the moved actress tells her:

“Oh, Maria, I love you! Send kisses ”, to which the girl responds“ me too ”.

With information from El Debate and América Tv

