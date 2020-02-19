Entertainment

María Hervás and her message to all the victims of 'the herds'

February 18, 2020
He is probably the most complicated character he has had to face in his entire career, but also the most necessary. María Hervás has left all the spectators who have come to see her to the functions of ‘Package’, a text by Jordi Casanovas composed through the real statements drawn in the trial of mana the pack ’directed by Miguel de Arco.

The actress, who chooses the Silver Photograms for the Best Theater Actress for this torn performance, told us during the dinner of nominees how rewarding work has been so hard. Messages of thanks from victims and associations, emotional mails and confessions through their social networks … A seemingly hidden reality that Maria has discovered as a result of this work. And unfortunately, there are many victims of gender violence who have no choice but to live this situation in solitude and silence.

That is why Hervás, which we can also see in the third season of 'Shame', has taken advantage of our microphones to send a message of hope and support to all the people who are going through a moment as hard as the one who lives his character in a of the most impressive functions of recent years and that our readers have wanted to reward with this precious nomination. We will have to wait until next March 2 to know if Maria finally takes the statuette home. Good luck!

