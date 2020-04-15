TV Shows

María Félix and the time she broke down in tears because of Pedro Infante

One of the most emblematic scenes in the Mexican Gold Cinema was when Pedro Infante made María Félix cry in the movie Tizoc project in which they shared credits for the first time and the actor made La Doña cry.

In this scene Pedro declares his love for María but not before singing to her, for which reason the famous woman lets her tears fall as seldom, and although some think that she was very well acted, others assure that the diva did it from the heart.

"We all wanted them to marry what a shame they did not fall in love", "Remember that this was his role and he did it so well that he won the Silver Bear in Berlin", "The two great actors that Mexico gave birth to", wrote the Internet users when viewing this part.

Recall that in that film both artists were one of the biggest stars on the big screen because their career was already in the skies, in addition to their character, mainly that of Maria who was famous for her strong character.

READ:  Carmen Salinas confesses that María Félix treated her as a servant

Although many would think that celebrities would have a good friendship this would not happen, since María said a couple of years ago that she was fed up with a Pedro Infante guitar which she broke leaving everyone surprised.

