María Félix and the fight she had with an actress who stained her clothes

January 18, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
María Félix considered a woman of a strong character but with a great attitude never left anyone, because on several occasions she overshadowed several celebrities and let them know, because she did not want anyone to stand out while she was in the same place as them.

One of the most fights he had at that time was with the actress Columba Dominguez with whom he had to perform a scene in which both would face, and although the second was not of a strong character he had to face it, because he always crossed out the Doña de arrogant with everyone.

"If I faced her I had to face her, if she didn't face her she kills me, I had to do it precisely in Maclovia, she grabbed my arm here, she bled me, as she had fat arms like that, with my hands I just grabbed a piece, because I couldn't reach my hand for more "Columba said for the program The story behind the myth.

This confrontation was due to the constant offenses that Columba received from Maria, because she accused her of staining her expensive coats while they were filming.

Meanwhile, users who have seen the interview expressed their opinion about the altercation and made it clear that the attitude of the most beautiful woman in the world was not at all friendly, but others were on Columba's side.

"I do believe what the lady says … Maria looked like she was arrogant arrogant presumed, just look at him to notice his arrogance", "I'm sorry but Maria Felix can have everything but fat arms," ​​were some of the comments that They were noticed.

.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

