María Félix and the day she said women would send

One of the first actresses who dedicated herself to defending and speaking for women at the time without a doubt was the legendary María Félix, who always showed herself strong and defiant before the man.

And it is that the Lady never allowed herself to be manipulated even by her husbands, because she always did what she wanted, in addition in some interviews she always encouraged the female audience not to remain silent and to unite to advance before society.

To have a better place you have to have courage, you have to know that the truth is the only thing that will save us and that it will make us better people, protest, complain, don't leave, get ready, make your life what you want, It was one of the speeches that the actress gave.

"In a world of men like this, I want to warn you to be careful, there comes the revenge of women, when we are a majority, we will send, and to send you have to be informed and learn and you are prepared, so it is necessary that the woman educate yourself, listen well so that women, abused to study, learn, learn, everything "Maria said in one of her controversial interviews.

It is worth mentioning that Verónica Castro, who at the time interviewed the first actress, was in charge of publishing the video that won several positive comments.

"Ahead of her time," "What an intelligent woman, how right she was and how current her comment," "What a woman's strength," were comments made by Internet users.