María Elena Leal reveals that she was raped by her own cousin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

María Elena Leal Beltrán, daughter of the late Sinaloan singer Lola Beltrán, causes controversy in her social networks by revealing that her cousin, José Manuel Beltrán Ruiz, raped her when she was a child.

Through her social networks, María Elena Leal makes public knowledge that her own cousin raped her when she was a child and describes him as a perverse, hypocritical and traitorous man.

Child abuse occurs in the walls of our house, I was raped as a child. He was a cousin brother, his name is José Manuel Beltrán Ruiz. Talking and saying it heals me, "writes María Elena on Facebook.

José Manuel Beltrán Ruiz, I openly and publicly point you out as a perverse, hypocritical, traitor and cowardly man, "says Leal Beltrán.









María Elena does not give more details about it, nor how old she was when she was sexually abused by her own cousin. Lola Beltrán, who died in 1996, would never have known what happened to her daughter.

The publication that María Elena made on Facebook was removed from her profile, as it caused a lot of controversy.

.