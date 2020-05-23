Margot Robbie, who takes revenge: Birds of Prey literally sells out in bluray

Share it:

Those who know the world of cinema know that a film does not stop collecting even after being taken out of theaters and that it always has time to become a success: Birds of Prey, the new fine comic of the DC Films starring Margot Robbie, confirmed this trend for the umpteenth time.

After an unfortunate theatrical run made of titles changed in the running and receipts well below expectations, the film by Cathy Yan took himself big revenge in the home video market ranking at the top of the sales rankings.

With cinemas closed, the livelihoods of cinephiles have necessarily become streaming and the physical home-video market, and with the DEG (Digital Entertainment Group) which has introduced the “Watched at Home Top 20” list, which collects the titles most popular between the disc and digital, the new market data comes only from those channels: well Birds of Prey (and the fantastic rebirth of Harley Quinn) has reached the top of the list, getting a boost from the release of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD edition after digital sales had also been sparse.

Meanwhile, Bloodshot Sony fell to second place, undermining accordingly Bad Boys for Life at the third. The Call of the Forest Disney made her direct debut in fourth place, while Sonic the Hedgehog resists and closes the top 5. Below the whole ranking:

Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (WB) Bloodshot (Sony, 2020) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020) I Still Believe (Lionsgate) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) The Gentlemen (STX / Universal, 2019) 1917 (Universal) Star Wars: Ep. IX – Skywalker (Disney) Dolittle (Universal) Little Women (Sony, 2019) The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020) Knives Out (Lionsgate) Rick and Morty S4 (WB) Gretel & Hansel (WB) Underwater (Fox) Ford v Ferrari (Fox) Yellowstone S2 (Paramount)

