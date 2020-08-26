Margot Robbie, the star of The Suicide Squad wants to invite Harry and Meghan to dinner

Share it:

La star di The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie, plans to invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to his Los Angeles home for dinner. The Australian actress said it publicly in an interview with New! Magazine, in which she explained that she had already met Harry on other occasions and official engagements.

“We didn’t have dinner but I would for sure” Robbie said. The actress remembers Harry as a funny person and would not hesitate to host the couple in their home:“Whenever I met Harry in London at parties he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both.”.

Margot Robbie confesses that she has never ‘really’ met Meghan before but ‘of course Harry and I are in touch […] it would be nice to go out for dinner ‘.

The actress also recalled the difficulties encountered during her various removals from her home country and claims to understand the problems of environmentor that Harry may have found in the United States:“Give it time, I think. I’ve moved twice and it’s not easy, but over time the places become familiar and LA has a lot to offer.” Robbie explained.

Harry and Meghan have settled in California some time after the birth of their son, Archie. According to media reports, the couple are working on several opportunities, including a TV series focused ‘on the empowerment of women and girls in today’s world’, as reported by the British tabloid Daily Mirror.

Margot Robbie will star in the new Pirates of the Caribbean and recently talked about Harley Quinn’s future.