 Margot Robbie talks about the non-linear structure of Birds of Prey and the original material

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Variety medium has had the opportunity to talk with Margot Robbie and producer Sue Kroll about the film "Birds of prey" Release in theaters next month. Many details the actress has commented in the past, and in this interview she continues detailing how the creative process of the film went, without going into concrete details about the plot. So Robbie has explained how his inspiration for the film led them to have a unconventional structure, which was clear from the beginning that there is a responsibility towards comics which serve as the basis, and producer Kroll does not rule out possibility of the movie opening a movie franchise.

A non-linear structure

Robbie recalls in the interview the creative process that made "Birds of Prey" with the screenwriter Christina Hodson, and revealed that the film has an unpredictable structure, fruit of the inspirations that followed for the film.

We work in a similar way. We draw many references from the comics we like, from the different movies we like, and we are inclined towards the idea of not have a predictable structure, being ‘Trainspotting’ one of our favorite movies. ” We watched a movie like that and then we broke it down scene by scene, minute by minute. And interestingly, it follows a structure of three acts. We watch many movies like that, in plan: ‘How did they get this feeling of this beautiful chaos, but within it, everything feels satisfactory?’ So the nonlinear aspect of the movie came from that kind of conversation. It is nonlinear. It goes without a fixed address. And then it becomes linear for the third act. You are going for a walk, and everything is quite chronological from there.

Your connection with Harley Quinn

Again, the actress has commented on her great bond with the character, and also some of the difficulties she experienced understanding the characters, again mentioning that I didn't understand his relationship with Joker.

There is definitely an aspect of her that took me some time to understand, and that was why she would stay in a relationship with a guy who abused her. But that only took me a little research and reading, and in the end the thing fits into place. I read the work ‘Fool For Love’, and suddenly I understood his relationship with Mr. J in a way I couldn't before that.

The actress continued to address the issue of schizophrenia, commenting on how it has been stigmatized in popular culture, despite how prevalent it is in our society.

(Harley is) a psychiatrist who understands mental illness, but also has a mental illness. Schizophrenia was one of the big ones I focused on, because in the original script, which is what I always go to, one of the lines was: ‘It's the voices of my head’. So I held on to that, it's the voices in his head. Who are the voices? What are they saying? How many voices are there and at what time do they take effect? There are incredible talks in TED of women who in many cases were career professionals, had doctorates, incredibly intelligent women, who had schizophrenia. One of the women said that one of the voices in her head gave all the answers to her final medical exam, for example. Things like that, that I said: ‘My God, this is great for Harley. This is fascinating ’.

The responsibility of adapting the original material

Any movie based on comics or books has the important responsibility of dealing with the original material, mainly out of respect for the fans. Robbie says that in this regard he took a lot of inspiration from the Harry Potter franchise, as his own experiences as a Harry Potter fan helped him understand how Harley Quinn and Birds of Prey fans can feel when they see their beloved characters come alive in the movie.

What I feel for Harry Potter, or what you feel for Harry Potter, is what some people feel about these comics. I was 10 years old and aware of who was casting for Hermione Granger. It meant a lot to me. And when I heard Emma Watson as a child saying: ‘I love Harry Potter books’, I felt honestly very happy. Hermione Granger loves books! It's all I really wanted.

He continued explaining that, due to his experience, He insisted that those who worked on the film read the comics for the "huge responsibility" they had with fans.

And so, although people are not a fan of comics to start, I have told everyone in this work: ‘Start reading them’. You owe the fans respect the original material. Because they adore the original material, and we are very fortunate to be able to give life to that original material in a different way. And we have a great responsibility with them, in the way that you would want someone to care about something that deeply mattered to you. So go to the Comic-Con and put a clip and feel your reaction every time something comes out of the comics, as they see Ace Chemicals, and shout. Or that they see Canary make her scream, and they go crazy. Or see the hyena … all those little things that I was so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.

The possibility of a new franchise

Just yesterday we commented that David Yesterday knows nothing new about "Gotham City Sirens", which has come to comment could be a sequel to this film of Birds of Prey. However, this is something that has not been officially confirmed. By asking Kroll about the possibility that the film will be so successful that it gives rise to more sequels and spin-offs, in the purest franchise style, he is open to the idea.

Look, anything successful could be a franchise, says producer Sue Kroll about the possibility of making other films in the wake of Birds of Prey.

We finish with a look at some figures of the film that could give us the look of Black Mask in the film:

Via information | Variety