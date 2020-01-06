Margot Robbie reveals if Jared Leto's Joker will appear in Birds of Prey

Share it:

Since the production of the movie Birds of Prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey) began, much has been doubted about the participation of the popular character of the Joker played by Jared Leto in the film, even when it was suggested that he did not the actor would return to personify it.

However, fans of the DC Comics villain have clung to the hope that the studio wanted to surprise them with their appearance, but Margot Robbie turned off those illusions after revealing that the actor will not be in the expected film.

During an interview with Variety, the actress revealed that Jared's character does not appear in the film, not even a short cameo.

In a previous interview, the interpreter of Harley Quinn, gave a taste of what the expected film would be, because as her fans well know, Harley Quinn is crazy and so will the film.

It reflects his personality, which has intensified. It's fun, it's violent, it's crazy, it's absurd … It's crazy, it's very funny. And also a bit heartbreaking, "he said.

Margot also gave his opinion on Joaquin Phoenix's version of the iconic Batman villain and said he "did a phenomenal job" but making it clear that Birds of Prey will be a very different film from that.

I feel that the Joker movie had more feet on the ground. Ours is different. Higher, "he revealed.

According to the synopsis of Birds of Prey, "after separating from Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Cazadora and Renée Montoya to save a girl from the evil king of crime Black Mask."

Birds of Prey will be released worldwide on February 7. With Margot Robbie back to be Harley Quinn, they complete the cast Jurnee Smollet-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Windstead as Hunter, Rosie Perez as Renée Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis, the villain known as Black mask.