Margot Robbie on Harley Quinn’s future: “You’ll see new aspects of her personality”

During a recent Q&A published on the Twitter social network and designed as an appetizer in view of the feast set up for the panel of The Suicide Squad in program already DC FanDome, la superstar Margot Robbie anticipated the future of Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Multiverse.

“I always enjoy playing Harley Quinn. Every time I did, I learned new things about her, and this movie was no different. “ Robbie said in the short promotional video for the DC FanDome that you can find at the bottom of the article. “When Harley is placed in a new group of people, and taken to a different place, I understand that we will see always new and different aspects of her personality emerge, depending on how she feels about those people she meets for the first time. or towards the things she’s doing. So you can discover new sides of Harley, because in this movie she has to relate to a new group of people, a really big group of people, and it’s going to be totally insane. As always, fun. crazy“.

We remember that The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn, creator of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy for i Marvel Studios, and will boast an absolutely insane cast that includes the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the return of Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang,the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg and new entries David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher.

Furthermore also John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba and Michael Rooker will be part of the new Suicide Squad, although their roles are currently unknown.

We will surely know more tomorrow August 22 at the DC FanDome, so stay tuned: as usual Everyeye will be on the front line to comment on the event on Twitch.