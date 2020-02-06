 Margot Robbie does not know if Gotham City Sirens or Birds of Prey 2 will be made

Share it:

It’s time to talk about the project we almost saw about “Gotham City Sirens”, a film that Warner Bros. was raised for a while until it was set aside to prioritize the film "Birds of prey" That is already in theaters. At the time it was said that the film about Gotham sirens could be reused as a sequel to "Birds of prey", because it was pointed out that this was the first of a trilogy. However, nothing is known to point to the project being alive. Not even David Yesterday, director in charge of the project, has news.

During an interview conducted by Screen Rant to promote "Birds of prey", they raised Margot Robbie this question, that is, if perhaps that project of Gotham City Sirens could be revived for use as a sequel, or if, in case of resuscitation, the film will move on its own, independently. The actress claims to completely ignore any future plans, but also comments that "I would be interested" in going after a Gotham City Sirens movie to continue exploring Harley, repeating his interest on other occasions to explore Harley's relationship with Catwoman and Poison Ivy. Finally, he says he doesn't know what Warner Bros. plans for Harley's future.

I do not know. I would definitely be interested in pursuing this, and I'm still interested. I don't know what the study position is about what they want to do, but it's a relationship in which I'd love to see Harley, for sure. But I think that like comics, many of these movies can exist on their own. And we know that, ‘Ok, everything is still Gotham, and they are still the same characters, but under a different vision of the director’.

Although Margot Robbie claims not to know, we do know that the next thing we will see Harley in the cinema will be in “The Suicide Squad” James Gunn, although not much is known about his role in the film – basically because the plot is completely unknown.

