Margot Robbie could be Campanillla in 'Peter Pan and Wendy'

One of the latest live action remakes that Disney has in the hands of its classics is the new version of Peter Pan, the film that the company premiered in 1953. The studio has had the new version in progress since 2016, but now it is finally taking off a little more. More details were known recently and the title of the project, 'Peter Pan and Wendy'. Now who they have in mind is the character of Tinker Bell, which already shuffled a great star for the role.

According to The Illuminerdi, Margot Robbie is being valued for the role of the fairy friend of the protagonist of the film that will direct David Lowery. It is not clear if the actress has started conversations for the role or if she is only in the spotlight of the studio. This would follow the steps of Julia Roberts, which gave life to the fairy in 'Hook' in the 1991 film. At the moment there is nothing official, and Robbie, who has more projects pending, is about to release 'Birds of Prey', his new adventure as Harley Quinn.

The website has also shared the description of the character: "Tinker Bell, Peter's partner in crime and the voice of reason with the voice of a million little bells, helps the Darlings avoid danger during their Neverland adventure. When Peter, the Darlings and the Lost Children are in trouble, she uses her magical powers and thus be the solution. ".

As previously reported, this new version will follow in the footsteps of 'The Lady and the Tramp', since it will go straight to Disney Plus instead of going through the halls. In April, it will begin shooting in Vancouver that will last until August, and will feature the characters we already met in the classic version.

And we must continue to clarify that this movie is not related to 'Wendy', the story he has directed Behn Zeitlin ('Savage South beasts'). While this spin-off will arrive this year, the next classic will possibly arrive in 2021.