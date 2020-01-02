General News

 Margot Robbie confirms that Leto Joker does not appear in Birds of Prey and new TV Spot

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Harley Quinn and Joker in Suicide Squad (2016)

Warner Bros. warms up engines with the promotional campaign of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)". The other day the Birds wished us a “Fantastic New Year”, and now we have a TV Spot that leaves us new movie scenes. Half a minute of material, at first with enough things from the trailer, but that little by little is adding more planes not seen before. Yes to highlight that Roman army that we see and to which the Huntress refers, and that could be the Fake Faces Society, a band that Black Mask directs in the comics.

The other part of the statements is made by the last interview given by Margot Robbie Variety confirms that the Jared Leto Joker we could see in "Suicide Squad" will not appear in this movie. Remember that there were some images of the set that already made us suspect this, but now we have confirmation from the leading actress. Of course, the media has not shared the statements with the exact words.

In the interview, the actress also recognizes that I wanted the Bird of Prey movie to have an R rating from the beginning, even before other films with great reception came out like "Deadpool" or "Logan", which evidently paved the ground, and for that reason says that at the time he needed to convince the studio to do so.

The film will be released in theaters on February 7 and it tells us how a Harley already released from the Joker is seen with the most nefarious and narcissistic villain in the city of Gotham, Roman Sionis, and the jealous right arm of the latter. , Zsasz, when they target a young woman named Cass. The roads of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide, and this strange quartet has no choice but to unite to bring Roman down.

READ:   What's new in Panini Comics for November 2019

Via information | Variety



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.