Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, in the new David O. Russell

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After 'Birds of prey', of his role in 'The scandal' with which he has won his second Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie seems to have found her next project: the actress will co-star alongside Christian bale the new movie of David O. Russell, produced by New Regency.

The director of 'The good side of things' or 'The great American scam' will direct a story written by himself. The plot details are kept secret. Matthew Budman, executive producer of some titles of the filmmaker, will be in charge of carrying out the new film.

Russell had been considering a handful of options in recent months while he hoped to put together the right cast for this project. Bale and Robbie seem to have adequate agendas, so that the project can be launched soon. This will be the return to the long after 'Joy', released in 2015 and for which Jennifer Lawrence got to be nominated for Best Actress.

Robbie has had a busy 2019: it was Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino. He was in 'The scandal', which has been released in Spain at the same time as 'Birds of prey', the tape in which Harley Quinn has returned and that she has produced with her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Bale has been seen in 'Le Mans' 66', one of the tapes that has sounded in the last season of awards. Possibly this new Russell title will sound in future races, as several of his previous titles have done.