 Margot Robbie acknowledges being "pressing" to bring together Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn at the movies

We keep talking about Birds of Prey but this time to talk about something that might happen in a few years. The actress Margot Robbie as we know is the one behind the impending premiere movie "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)". His was largely the proposal of this film and she pressed to make it. Therefore, if this movie manages to work well at the box office, perhaps Warner Bros. continues to listen to Robbie's proposals.

The actress, who returns as Harley for the film in addition to being a producer of it, speaking with CBR has shared her excitement for the potential of a meeting between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn in a future DC movie.

I've been driving a Poison Ivy meeting for a long time … because obviously Ivy and Harley have an incredible relationship, so I'd love to explore that.

It is not the first time that Robbie comments on his desire to bring Poison Ivy, a character who in the comics has a close bond with Harley to the point of getting married, because in November 2018 he recognized that he was pressing to bring her to the cinema. Maybe a project like "Gotham city Sirens", which was parked to focus on other projects, it could be the place to explore this connection between the two, but recently director David Ayer acknowledged that he knew absolutely nothing new about the film.

Finally comment even if by way of anecdote, that rapper Saweetie has spoken about the great opportunity for her to participate in the film, as well as other artists, interpreting a theme of the soundtrack. Speaking to Variety, he acknowledges that he could not believe it.

Girl, I lost consciousness. I love Harley Quinn. I went from her on Halloween. So the fact that I was able to contribute to something so monumental means everything to me.

