Marega leaves the field after racist insults even though her classmates asked her not to

This weekend saw an unfortunate racist moment in world football again, this time in Portugal. During the Guimaraes – Porto, Moussa Marega He was a victim of songs and racist acts by the local fans towards his person.

Not being able to deal with the situation, which already included until a seat launch by the stands, with which he celebrated his goal and for what he received a yellow card, he decided to leave the field fed up with what he heard and / or saw.

However, to his surprise, his teammates and the rivals themselves suggested on several occasions that he should not leave the field and continue playing, a situation that was cataloged in Sports Carousel as 'pitiful' to see the seriousness of the facts.

Conceiçao, that while his player was inevitably preparing to leave the pitch he turned to the stands to say that it was a shame what was happening, he had to make a substitution because his team stayed with 10 players after leaving the pitch for part of the belittled Marega to suffer unfortunate racist insults.

A few hours after the end of the game, the player himself published in his official account of Instagram a text where he defended himself from everything he suffered this Sunday afternoon.