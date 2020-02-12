Marcos López: "There began the journey into the darkness of Iniesta"

Andres Iniesta he didn't have a good time when he moved from Albacete to Barcelona to start your career as a footballer It is very clear in the progress of the documentary about his figure that will be released this spring in Rakuten and whose progress we have known through social networks.

"He rarely confesses that it was a real nightmare," says the journalist Marcos López, commentator of the Barcelona matches in Carrusel Deportivo and 'El Larguero'. Playing in the Blaugrana team was a "dream" for Fuentealbilla, but those first moments in La Masía made it the opposite. "There begins his road to darkness", Add.

In that short video presentation of the documentary it is clear that his parents seriously thought of taking La Masía to Iniesta because of the bad thing that was happening, but that changed and, years later, the player debuted with the Barca shirt. It was in a Champions League game, as Dutch coach Louis van Gaal recalls: "I made him debut in the Champions League because I had a lot of confidence in him."

From there come the titles and historical goals such as marking Chelsea at Stamford Bridge or the final of the South Africa World Cup. From that moment is the detail of his shirt in tribute to his friend Dani Jarque, who died a year earlier. "He scores the most important goal of his career and dedicates it to his partner and friend. That define the person that is Andrés".

"I've always tried to be a normal person in which the world I live in is special," says Iniesta at the end of the video and after great figures who have accompanied him in his career, as Messi, Xavi, Guardiola and even Sergio Ramos define him with words like "legend", "magician", "humanity" or "special".