Marco Antonio Regil supports the complaint made by Eugenio Derbez

Marco Antonio Regil joined the call made recently by Eugenio Derbez, where he announced the conditions in which medical personnel work in the General Hospital of Tijuana, in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic contingency (COVID-19). "Emergency in Tijuana!" Expressed the television host on his social networks.

"Urgent help for the General Hospital of Tijuana. What Eugenio Derbez said is 100 percent true, I corroborated the information with doctors who are living in a war zone. Please help! I already did. The league to donate it's in my bio, "said Marco Antonio Regil.

Likewise, the television presenter shared on his social networks, an account to make donations in order to finance necessary medical equipment and protective utensils, to attend to confirmed cases with Coronavirus. "It was Beatriz Acevedo who shared the account of a friend of hers, who is Chef Marcela Valladolid, and she opened a go fund for me to receive donations."

I heard out loud from some doctors that they say 'this is like a war zone', it is a disaster, the doctors are spending their salaries to buy masks, gloves, gowns, basic things that they should have in the hospital.

"But the issue is that we are not going to stand idly by waiting for someone to give it to them, but we as citizens once again have to help."

Last weekend Eugenio Derbez read on his social networks a letter from a friend of his, a worker in the health department, who pointed out that the pandemic by COVID-19 has gotten out of control in certain parts of the country and the doctors lack of supplies to carry out their work.

Later Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, Head of the IMSS Decentralized Administrative Operation Body in Baja California and San Luis Río Colorado, assured that Eugenio Derbez was spreading false information and that everything in the entity is controlled and functioning correctly.

