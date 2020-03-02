Entertainment

March will be a month full of news for Dragon Ball fans!

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Super seems to have been arrested, causing much controversy among fans who are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a second season of the anime. However, the paper counterpart of the work of Toriyama and Toyotaro, arrived at chapter 57, does not seem to stop and in March there will be numerous announcements related to the brand.

According to what stated in the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, shared by the user @DbsHype, you can see how many news have been scheduled for the month just started. In fact, on March 5 there will be the premiere of the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, which will be available to everyone on March 12th.

Between 18 and 20 March, the magazine V Jump, which deals with the publication of Dragon Ball Super, is expected to announce something unprecedented regarding the franchise. Although no precise dates have been defined in any way, the course will be presented during these 31 days cover of volume 12 of DBS and on March 20 will be published on chapter 58, where we will probably see the battle between Goku and the fearsome sorcerer Moro.

READ:           Why 'Klaus' should win the Oscar for best animated film

But the news does not end, more information will also arrive regarding the character, already available for download, of Goku Ultra Instinct in the video game FighterZ and also possible details about the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.