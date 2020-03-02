March will be a month full of news for Dragon Ball fans!

Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Super seems to have been arrested, causing much controversy among fans who are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a second season of the anime. However, the paper counterpart of the work of Toriyama and Toyotaro, arrived at chapter 57, does not seem to stop and in March there will be numerous announcements related to the brand.

According to what stated in the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, shared by the user @DbsHype, you can see how many news have been scheduled for the month just started. In fact, on March 5 there will be the premiere of the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, which will be available to everyone on March 12th.

Between 18 and 20 March, the magazine V Jump, which deals with the publication of Dragon Ball Super, is expected to announce something unprecedented regarding the franchise. Although no precise dates have been defined in any way, the course will be presented during these 31 days cover of volume 12 of DBS and on March 20 will be published on chapter 58, where we will probably see the battle between Goku and the fearsome sorcerer Moro.

But the news does not end, more information will also arrive regarding the character, already available for download, of Goku Ultra Instinct in the video game FighterZ and also possible details about the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC.