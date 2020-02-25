March 2020 Games With Gold Announced

Share it:

The end of this month of February 2020 is approaching and, as such, it is time to get to know the games that will be part of the different subscription services at the level of video games. For example, the Games With Gold This March, they have just been revealed by Microsoft.

And the truth is that, beyond the personal tastes of each one, the variety is more than assured, with such important names as Batman, Sonic or Castlevania. Below you can see the trailer for the announcement of the games.

As always, the games will arrive progressively throughout the month. And remember that the Xbox 360 titles will be ours forever once they have been purchased, and regardless of whether our subscription has ended. In addition, both are backward compatible with Xbox One. Then we leave you with the complete list of titles that will arrive in March.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season – Xbox One – March 1 to 31.

– Xbox One – March 1 to 31. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Xbox One – From February 16 to April 15.

– Xbox One – From February 16 to April 15. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – March 1 to 15.

– Xbox One and Xbox 360 – March 1 to 15. Sonic Generations – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – From February 16 to 31.

Speaking of the games themselves, Batman: The Enemy Within – The entire season (Episodes 1-5) is a graphic adventure in which we will have to navigate uncomfortable alliances while embarking on a dangerous series of hoaxes. For his part, Shantae is an old-school platform with a fantastic aesthetic that allows us to transform ourselves into powerful creatures in order to defeat our enemies.

And what about Lords of Shadow 2, which is the sequel to the Mercury title and which represents the dramatic final confrontation between good and evil, in an epic open-world adventure. Finally, at Sonic Generations we are one of the best blue hedgehog platforms in recent years.

