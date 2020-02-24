Marcelo will go to trial to recognize that he drove without points and at 134 km / h through Valdebebas

The Real Madrid defender Marcelo Vieira will go to trial for a crime against road safety after recognizing today before the judge that on December 19 he drove without points on the card and 134 km / h along the access road to Valdebebas, where he Locate the sports city of the merengue club.

The appearance of Marcelo as an investigator has taken place in the Court of Instruction number 3 of Alcobendas (Madrid) for the events that occurred on December 19 when he was intercepted by the Civil Guard driving along the aforementioned highway at a speed of 134 km / h.

After making a statement, the judge will set an appearance for March, regulated by article 779.5 of the Lecrim, to transform the current preliminary proceedings into a quick trial or it will continue through the ordinary procedure.

It will do so according to the request made by the prosecutor. Legal sources have told Europa Press that they will foreseeably be judged by quick trial since they have recognized the crime that is imputed to them.