Marcelo, Kroos, Isco … this is how the penalty shootout took place on the Real Madrid bench

Last Sunday, Real Madrid took the first title of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, against Atlético de Madrid in the penalty shoot-out after a zero draw after the 120 regulatory minutes.

The television of the Madrid group, Real Madrid TVHe shared a video in which you can see the players on the white bench suffer from the beauty during the round and celebrate each goal scored by their teammates, as well as the rulings of the opponent.

You can see, for example, a Militao who doubted between looking and not looking in any of the penalties; yet Marcelo praying with outstretched arms and after some failure of Atlético exploded with joy; also to Kroos and Isco talking during the batch and James Rodríguez calmer than his teammates. They also effusively celebrated each penalty players like Brahim or Areola.