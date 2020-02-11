Sports

Marcelo Díaz, absolute protagonist in Argentina: he eats a banana and marks the decisive goal of the game

February 11, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
This Sunday was one of the hottest classics of Argentine football: Avellaneda's duel between Racing and Independent. The match was played at El Cilindro and the blue and white team took the victory by the minimum.

The absolute protagonist of the match was without a doubt Marcelo Diaz. The veteran Chilean player, known here in Spain for his time in Celta de Vigo, was the author of the victory goal in the 86th minute.

However, if you have read his name on social networks in the last hours it was because 'el Chelo' ate a banana in full encounter. During a stopped ball he took the opportunity to take a banana, peel it and start eating it. Even with the party reestablished Marclo Díaz still ate a banana. No doubt an unusual scene.

