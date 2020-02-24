Sports

Marcelo, charged for driving without points exceeding the speed limit

February 24, 2020
Edie Perez
A judge has accused Real Madrid player Marcelo Viera for driving over speed limits and no points on his driving license. The court of Alcobendas has quoted the player on Monday, according to El Mundo, after being intercepted last December driving 134 kilometers per hour on a stretch of 120 in of the M-12.

Marcelo I didn't know that I lacked points at the time he was intercepted – on December 19 – for driving over the safety limits, according to the newspaper.

The court of Alcobendas has summoned this morning to the left side for a crime against road safety when He was aboard his Audi S8 in the vicinity of Valdebebas.

