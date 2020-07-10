Marcelo Bielsa would have a River player in his sights to reinforce Leeds

Share it:

Leeds de Bielsa is one step away from the rise (Credit: Photo by Andrew Fosker / BPI / Shutterstock)

After what happened last season, in which the possibility of promotion disappeared from the end, now all roads seem to lead to the Premier League. In the absence of four commitments (against Swansea, Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic), Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa leads the Championship with 81 units, one more than his escort West Bromwich and six more than Brentford (the first two ascend directly).

Against this background, Victor Orta, the Spanish sports director of the English team, has already started to face the pass market with the intention of putting together a competitive squad to face the First Division tournament.

As reported TyC Sports, in the orbit of the Peacocks would be the name of Lucas Martínez Quarta, one of the defensive pillars of the River by Marcelo Gallardo. In the current season, the scoreboard The 24-year-old center-back has played 20 games in the current season, with one assists and eight warnings.

Lucas Martínez Quarta would be in the sights of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds (REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The footballer that Lionel Scaloni already recognized as following closely for the Argentine national team would open a door to make his way to the Premier League Due to Ben White's more than feasible departure. The 22-year-old defender has his loan terminated and must return to Brighton & Hove Albion. His high level in Leeds made Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool want to incorporate him. However, the player's environment confided to Infobae that "we are not aware of this possibility."

It is worth noting that Lucas Martínez Quarta is one of the most sought-after soccer players in River. The footballer was probed from Serie A (Javier Zanetti publicly admitted that he liked Inter) and La Liga (Valencia and Betis, for example).

Another important fact is that the defender's termination clause, whose contract ends in June 2021, is 22 million euros (amounts to 25 million on the end of the pass book). The Millionaire has 80 percent of his chip.

