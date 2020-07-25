Marcelo Bielsa points to a historic goalkeeper of the Argentine team and another of great presence in Europe to incorporate Leeds

Share it:

The Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa became champion of The Championship (Reuters / Lee Smith)

Leeds United's historic rise to Marcelo Bielsa the Premier League is already history. With the added value of having obtained the title of The Championship, who catapulted the team to the highest category in English football and who transformed the Argentine coach into a hero for the city, now is the time to think about the future.

Waiting for the holidays to pass and for negotiations to begin for the renewal of his contract with the club's largest shareholder, the Italian Andrea Radrizzani, Bielsa would have decided to make several additions to enhance the current squad and reinforce it with important players to go through what will be the return of Leeds to the Premier after 16 years of absence.

And one of the positions to be reinforced by the former coach of the Argentine team would be the goal. As reported by the English newspaper The Sun, Sergio Romero -today substitute in Manchester United- and Emiliano Martínez, who finished the season as Arsenal starter, would be the ones targeted to give a quality leap to the goal of the set of West yorkshire.

Sergio Romero could join Leeds recently promoted to the Premier League (Reuters)

Beyond that Bielsa has three players available in that position as the Spanish Kiko Casilla, the young French Illan Meslier and the Italian promise Elia CaprileIn the last hours, two surnames related to the past and present of the Argentine national team appeared that could seduce the former Newell’s.

If we talk about Romero, his situation did not change since the arrival at the bank of the Red Devils of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, historical former footballer and current coach of United: Tiny remained as a substitute for Spanish David De Gea Despite the gross mistakes made by the current head of the Spanish team in the goal of one of the most important clubs in the world.

With a contract in force until June 30, 2021, the historic manager in charge of defending Argentina's goal in the World Cups in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 would have one more obstacle in the near future. Dean Henderson, who completed a great season at Sheffield United, would return to the team that owns his pass to fight the starter against De Gea, leaving Romero with no chance of playing during the next campaign.

Emiliano Martínez, today at Arsenal, would be one of the goalkeepers that Bielsa could look for for Leeds (Reuters)

The other of the goalkeepers that Bielsa would have in his mind to reinforce Leeds will end the season being the starting goalkeeper for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Thanks to the unfortunate injury he suffered Bernd Leno, the former Independent took over the goal of the Gunners, that next Saturday August 1 will play the FA Cup final.

At 27 years old, Martínez is going through the best moment of his career. In addition to being on one of England's historic soccer teams, he is also within Lionel Scaloni's consideration for the Albiceleste goal. He was already summoned for the last two FIFA friendly windows at the end of 2019: first in October for the matches against Germany and Ecuador, and then in November, which had Messi among the aforementioned, and is projected to be again taken into account once the World Cup qualifying process begins towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

