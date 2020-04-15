Marcelia Figueroa, the beautiful daughter of Joan Sebastian that few know

Share it:

Joan Sebastian, a lover of life, fathered eight children with several beautiful women (Maribel Guardia). One of the daughters of the "Poet of the people" is called Joana Marcelia Figueroa, 22 years old, the daughter of whom was the singer-songwriter's last wife.

On her personal Instagram account, Marcelia Figueroa usually shares selfies where she shows off her beauty, photographs with her mother Alina Espín, with her friends, from her trips and even photos in a swimsuit highlighting her sensual anatomy.

Alina Espín did not like the reflectors and that is why very little is known about who Joan Sebastian's last wife was, however, through the social networks of her daughter Marcelia it was learned that she and the singer met on 12 of July 1996, "and just one day before leaving … it was 19 years of the purest love, thank you for having taught us to love until the last second and for being with us every day."

Joan Sebastian maintained a relationship with Érica Alonso, with whom he lasted 12 years and had his daughter Juliana, but the relationship ended in 2010. According to Televisa Espectáculos, Érica Alonso ended with the "King of Jaripeo" because he could no longer bear his infidelities. That same year the singer formalized his relationship with Alina Espín and together they had two daughters: Marcelia and Joana.

On April 8, Joan Sebastian would have turned 69 years old. In her Instagram feed Marcelia Figueroa shared the following message in memory of her dad:

Maybe you can't physically kiss me good night anymore, like you did every day, but I can listen to your music, daily before going to sleep, which for my soul is basically the same.

"Happy birthday, Dad, I love you always. Memories of a very special day."

