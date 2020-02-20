Marc Márquez renews four years with the Repsol Honda team

Marc Márquez, six times MotoGP world champion, has announced, through his social networks, his renewal with his current team, Honda, "for the next four years".

"I am very happy to announce the renewal with Honda HRC for the next 4 years and to continue being part of this great family. We will continue to do our best to achieve our goals, "said Marc Márquez.

The Spanish champion, who just turned 27 years, dominates with iron hand the highest category of motorcycling after winning the world titles in the last four seasons in addition to those of the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

Marquez is still recovering from a shoulder injury and is rushing the deadlines to start, on March 8 at the Qatar GP, the World Cup in the best possible way.