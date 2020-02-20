Sports

Marc Márquez renews four years with the Repsol Honda team

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Marc Márquez, six times MotoGP world champion, has announced, through his social networks, his renewal with his current team, Honda, "for the next four years".

"I am very happy to announce the renewal with Honda HRC for the next 4 years and to continue being part of this great family. We will continue to do our best to achieve our goals, "said Marc Márquez.

The Spanish champion, who just turned 27 years, dominates with iron hand the highest category of motorcycling after winning the world titles in the last four seasons in addition to those of the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

Marquez is still recovering from a shoulder injury and is rushing the deadlines to start, on March 8 at the Qatar GP, the World Cup in the best possible way.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.