 Marc Guggenheim talks about the challenge of writing the final episode of Arrow

Tonight the episode 8 × 10 is aired in the United States: "Fadeout" from "Arrow". The last chapter of the series and with which the final goodbye will be said to the character Oliver Queen after seen in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. A chapter aimed at paying tribute to the series that marked the origin of the Arrrowverso and, consequently, laid the foundations for this entire DC television universe that has been assembled by the CW network.

NOTICE SPOILERS OF THE END OF CRISIS

Evidently the episode is marked by what is seen in the recent epilogue of the crossover, that is, Oliver's sacrifice for a greater good, to save the entire multiverse. The co-creator of the series, Marc Guggenheim, who also worked as a shworuner for "Crisis" and helped write the end of "Arrow", has commented that writing an ending that takes place after your main character has died is a challenge. He also noted that, with Oliver's death scheduled at the end of the seventh season and planned even before that, the writers had plenty of time to find a solution.

It definitely became a challenge, let's say it like that. It certainly required a different type of ending. The good news is that we have had this plan underway for more than a year, so it is a long time to think about something. It is a long time to think about ideas and a kind of stress test. We simply embrace the idea that this would be more an epilogue, more a conclusive type ending than an ending where everything explodes or an important story is resolved. There are a lot of different ways to finish a series, ”he adds. This is probably one of the most unconventional ways, because we present ourselves with an unconventional challenge.

Via information | Comic book