Marc Guggenheim promises a surprise for fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With Crisis on Infinite Earths the issuer The CW he aimed really high and, as often happens, the audience rewarded the choices of the production, thanks also to the fantastic cameos that made DC fans dream. Now the crossover is about to return with new backstories, curiosities and surprises on the occasion of the DC FanDome.

To anticipate the details of the panel is it showrunner Marc Guggenheim, among many also executive producer and coordinator of the whole Arrowverse, who on Twitter answered questions from a fan:

"I will be the moderator of the Crisis on Infinite Earth panel along with some custom designers, production technicians, the first assistant director and the special effects supervisors", adding at the end: "We also have a fun surprise for you all".

The post, very enigmatic, opens up many possibilities, and although we have no clue as to what we will see, some look with interest at the April Guggenheim statements, in which it revealed that numerous scenes full of special effects had been removed from the final cut: that the time has come to reveal them?

Waiting for new details we remind you of the appointment with our DC FanDome marathon, while, speaking of Arrowverse, here are all the latest news on Green Arrow and The Canaries.