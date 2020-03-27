 Marc Guggenheim on Ezra Miller and Tom Welling's cameos in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Share it:

This year has been especially important for The CW's Arrowverse as it has been celebrated "Crisis on Infinite Earths", a five-hour mega-event that left an immense number of surprises and served to pay tribute to practically all of DC's live-action adaptations throughout its history. Now the producer and screenwriter Marc Guggenheim has participated in the podcast Fake Nerd Podcast and that has served to extract some details about his passage through the Arrowverse, such as that he discarded an end of Arrow in which Oliver Queen's sacrifice inspired, nothing more and nothing less, than Batman.

This time he talks about Ezra Miller's cameo as Flash in "Crisis on Infinite Earths", from Tom Welling's decision to take away Clark Kent's powers or his efforts to bring Justin Hartley, Green Arrow into Smallville, to the Arrowverse for years, so far without success.

Ezra Miller Cameo

Without a doubt, one of the highlights of the crossover was seeing how, finally, Film and television were clearly united when seeing in the same scene Ezra Miller interacting with Grant Gustin, both as Barry Allen / Flash. Guggenheim highlights how complicated it has been throughout all these years to try to touch something that the cinematographic universe wants to use, something that they have commented on previous occasions and that has affected, for example, the use of Deathstroke or the Suicide Squad in Arrow.

There were certain things we couldn't touch, and the cinematic universe was one of them. The good thing about doing something for years is that you witness all the changes, be they personal, philosophy or company policy, and this was one of those moments when they changed their minds. I'm glad they did, even if it was after finishing the entire crossover. He was late but, as the saying goes, better late than never.

Already on previous occasions they have commented that it was precisely the film division of Warner Bros. that approached them to cross the film universe in the crossover, and Guggenheim confesses that once they got the go-ahead, everything was handled especially quickly:

The funny thing is, once we got approval, we put it together much faster than any other cameo. There were others that were more complicated to manage, requiring a lot of creative or financial organization, whatever, but this came together quite well.

To get Ezra Miller involved, Guggenheim comments that they were simply “A few phone calls and a little time on the keyboard”.

The absence of Tom Welling's powers

When it was announced that Tom Welling was going to resume his role as Clark Kent at the crossing, expectations were set to finally see him in some Superman suit, something that he refused to do in the ten years that it lasted. Smallville. Finally the actor reaffirmed his refusal and we saw him living happily with Lois and without powers, something Guggenheim confesses was intended to be a nod to "Superman II" from Christopher Reevewhere the superhero loses his powers for much of the film.

Believe it or not, we saw it as a nod to "Superman II". The details were not relevant to the story we were telling and there are things that I think are best left to the fans to discuss. I'm not a big fan of giving fans everything all the time. That idea that Clark decided to lose his powers to have this life enchanted us all, and I think especially Tom (Welling). It made sense.

However, they also wanted to make it clear that he had many adventures as Superman before hanging up the cloak, hence showing Lois Lane items. For Guggenheim, it is better to leave the nature of these stories to the imagination of the viewer.

Justin Hartley's cameo

One of the things that the producer has confessed in this interview is that he has been trying to achieve a cameo of the actor Justin Hartley in Arrow for years but they have not always been able due to agenda items. Hartley portrayed Oliver Queen in Smallville and it was part of the cause that Arrow was born, hence they at least managed to place the suit he wore in the Superman series in the prelude to "Elseworlds", last year's crossover.

I asked them if we could take the costume from the file and they said yes but with many "but", among them that nobody could use it and that we could not stain it. We put it on a mannequin and as for not staining it … hopefully whoever told us that didn't watch the episode.

