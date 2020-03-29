 Marc Guggenheim comments on the almost cameos of Crisis: Nicolas Cage, Psycho Pirate and Cameron Cuffe

Share it:

We continue to extract details from the crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that the producer Marc Guggenheim gave up on his participation in the Fake Nerd podcast. In this participation in the program, this showrunner of the event offered more details about the intricacies of the event, also delving into those cameos that were attempted but could not be achieved for that first half of the event.

The other day we already brought you his words about the Ezra Miller cameo, showing Tom Welling's Clark Kent without powers and Justin Hartley's attempts to make a cameo, and now delve into those other cameos that were revealed at the time They raised and we were looking forward to seeing at the event.

Regrets to reveal that they attempted a Nicolas Cage cameo

At the time, Guggenheim revealed that they tried to make a cameo of Nicolas Cage as Superman, referring to that project that was raised from "Superman Lives" from Tim Burton decades ago. He explained that they contacted him but there was no gap in the actor's agenda. Now the showrunner explains that he regret having revealed this detail because in the end he ended up pointing it out and placed him in a difficult situation.

I know I've talked about Nic Cage, but since I did, I've been feeling pretty bad, because I don't want anybody, like, to call him Person X. If we went to Person X and Person X said no, I don't want him to Person X's Twitter explodes with, ‘Why didn't you play the role? Why didn't you appear in Crisis? ’. Everyone has their reasons, and for some people, they were legitimately busy. For other people, they simply had no desire. For other people, they wanted more money than we had to spend. There are plenty of reasons why multiple cameos did not occur. I don't see anything good in going into detail about why those cameos weren't made.

The absence of Psycho Pirate after the advance of Elseworlds

At the time he already explained it, but again he has addressed the absence of the character Psycho Pirate, who is an important part of the plot of the comics and his presence had been somewhat confirmed by the advance shown at the end of the previous crossover, "Elseworlds". At the time they explained that the character appeared in different approaches that made the Crossover but in the end, due to time, they decided to eliminate his appearance. Now he repeats this idea again, ensuring that they did not manage to make his appearance at the event seem natural.

I wish I could say that it reached the draft stage. Well! That is not true. It reached the draft stage. For the most part, it ended… as if he could never get off the board. We had stories and moments and scenes and everything in between with him in it. But honestly, every time we talked about him, he felt forced. It felt like we were doing this just because he is in the comic. It can't be the reason why we included someone, and that's how it felt. We managed to work on a cameo for him that felt quite legitimate. It felt like, ‘Okay, this is good. This works. This is satisfactory. ’. But it was part of a larger story beat and that story beat ended up fading for a variety of lengths and production reasons and a lot of things. Basically, the rhythm of the story was that we were going down a rabbit hole that we didn't have time for the story or the screen. So unfortunately that had to go.

What was the cameo of Cameron Cuffe from Krypton?

Another cameo that we know they raised was that of actor Cameron Cuffe, star of "Krypton". Guggenheim revealed that I can't do it because the actor was with other projects. And now he details what the plan for the Cuffe appearance was.

We were going to have Cameron play an old Kryptonian so we could do it a little bit quickly and seamlessly if necessary. When Alura was basically grabbing Kal-El and Lois in Argo, to take them to the ship, we were going to have this essentially kryptonian old man hologram with important information about the destruction of the multiverse. So those things are actually written!

In "Krypton"Cuffe plays Superman's grandfather, and this cameo would have been a good way to fit him into the Arrowverse but without affecting the continuity of the series itself.

Via information | Fake Nerd Podcast