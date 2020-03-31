 Marc Guggenheim assures that Arrow was thanks to Green Lantern

Share it:

Going deeper into the statements that Marc Guggenheim has given the Fake Nerd podcast we have his comments in which he talked about how thanks to the film "Green Lantern" from 2011 the series Arrow It could be possible, because it marked him in a unique way, for good and for bad.

Basically the writer explains that it was a film that did not leave him indifferent, and thanks to it, he was able to create the entire universe that surrounds the DC Emerald Archer series, which we remember came to an end this past January.

"Oh, that was my decision," Guggenheim said of the cameo in the finale of the 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover. I was like ‘I have to put Green Lantern somewhere’. There is only one Green Lantern movie, so it seemed obvious to me to do that. I just had to, because Greg Berlanti and I co-wrote the movie, for better or for worse. For me, the experience of making Green Lantern is a huge connective tissue with ‘Arrow’. We wouldn't have made Arrow if it wasn't for Green Lantern. And we hardly did Arrow for Green Lantern.

The showrunner has also talked about the final episode in reference to the large number of returns that recurring characters or punctual guests that were seen throughout its eight seasons. One of the returns that could not be was the actor Colin Salmon in his role as Walter Steele, who became Moira Queen's new partner after Robert's passing. Guggenheim explains that they attempted his return for this season finale but it could not be, despite the fact that the actor was also very interested in returning.

Colin and I – we had a really good exchange of direct messages via Twitter. I was busy working on another project. He was a very kind man. He came over to say how much he wanted to be a part of this and we were able to catch up. It was very nice. That was tough. He loved Colin in particular, because it is synonymous with the first season of the series. I feel like, when you do a series finale, the more moments you can remember the pilot and go back to the first season, the more it resonates. It is a difficult thing. We've tried to get Colin back over the course of several different seasons, and some things are meant to be and some are not. But he is a true gentleman.

In fact the showrunner comments that practically the all the actors who have walked through the series have been shown quite likely to return for the final episode, only that in some cases it could be possible and in others not.

There were a variety of different actors from the life of the show that we wanted to see come back for the finale and we just couldn't make it, because… it's fun. No one rejected us. Every person we approached who was not at the end was making another television series, ironically, or a movie. Even people who made television series, it was difficult to get them. For example, Katrina Law is a regular on the series ‘Hawaii Five-o’ And that production moved heaven and earth to be part of Oliver's funeral, whose schedule was so tight that we actually shot the first half of the funeral without Katrina. Katrina was on her way from the airport to hair and makeup while we shot half of that scene.

Via information | Fake Nerd Podcast