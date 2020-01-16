 Marc Guggeheim also confirms Flashpoint plans for the Flash movie

Share it:

Yesterday we were already commenting on the revelation that Peter Roth, current president of Warner Bros. Television, was the one who requested that surprise cameo that we have in “Crisis on Infinite Earth” and that has completely revolutionized the universe of the DC series. Now in new statements about the crossover, it has ended up referring to the flash movie which is preparing for its premiere, it seems that already final, in 2022.

Again it has been confirmed that plans are to make an adaptation of the arc of Flashpoint comics, in line with the recent statements of the director in charge of the project, Andy Muschietti, who seemed to let what he would do would be more to take ideas than to make an adaptation as is.

NOTICE OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” SPOILERS

Showrunner Marc Guggenheim has also remembered speaking for EW how Crisis surprise came, Ezra Miller's cameo as Flash, and there he has again hinted at the plans to adapt Flashpoint in the movie.

Basically, I was really working hand in hand with Jim (Lee), ”Guggenheim explains. From the moment we realized that it was a possibility, and once we learned that Grant Gustin agreed and that Ezra agreed, I sent drafts of the scene to Jim Lee and Adam Schlagman (vice president of films at DC Entertainment ) and we went from one place to another. The point of the scene is that neither I nor they wanted to do anything that would step on the Flashpoint movie they are developing. So, we really work hand in hand. Jim was very good at making sure that all parties were talking to each other, that nothing would stagnate. I encouraged you when I needed to, I was a diplomat when I needed to be. It really took a step forward in all the ways in which one can do it. His enthusiasm really helped make this possible.

That certain "fear" to annoy the plans for the Flash movie is what is baffling the fans. If it will be a different version of Flashpoint than fans can imagine, what do they have planned? In addition, knowing that from Warner Bros., even if it is his television division, the Ezra Miller cameo was asked, is making many begin to speculate with the possibility, at the moment it seems unlikely, that everything is part of a Great plan for film and television.

