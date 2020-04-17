Marc Bartra, on Gareth Bale's goal in the 2014 Cup final: "It was hard as hell"

Share it:

This same day six years ago, Real Madrid proclaimed itself King's Cup champion after winning Barcelona the final 1-2. The spectacular decisive goal of Gareth Bale It also had a negative protagonist: a young Marc Bartra who could not stop the Welsh express.

Iker Casillas, the white goalkeeper that night, began the afternoon hesitating on Twitter in a friendly atmosphere to Bartra himself, who has taken it well and has agreed to make a live video on Instagram with the Madrid goalkeeper.

"You are a little slow …", Casillas started laughing. To which Bartra has responded: “Nothing happens, tell me what you want, that's what we are for (laughs). Speaking seriously, for me it was hard of balls, in the end he thinks that I was a boy who arrives, who rises from the bottom, plays the first time against Real Madrid, on top he scores a goal for Iker Casillas and passes in 15 minutes from glory to shit. It was hard as hell… ”.

However, Casillas said that it was not a mistake by the central defender: “You have some characteristics, Gareth has others… I don't see it as a mistake. It is a move that is more worthy of Gareth. Anyone would have jumped and the guy starts running, running and running, I think that is more merit than capacity that he has".

So, Bartra has revealed the beautiful gesture that Casillas had with him: "After the game, you came and said something like" uncle, to keep going ", you encouraged me, come on, and I realized that you were good people. With everything you had earned and you come to me, a pipiolo to hug me… ”. But it was not the only gesture of the night towards Bartra, as he himself has revealed: “I remember that Bale had just scored the goal and I was on the ground and it came to me Mateu (Lahoz) and he starts to tell me, ‘come on, Bartra, get up, nothing's wrong, you're a machine. Get up, let's go. ’ And it was Mateu (laughs) ”.

"The rivalry that there is Barça – Madrid also host … I said this must be won anyway … (…) They told me I was Forest looking at me in the stands. I had set myself the goal of going to the National Team and when everything happened I said ‘to take it up the ass …’ But look, a few months later I went with you to the National team. You have also had your mistakes someday and you have been the best in the world …"Added today's central Real Betis.

