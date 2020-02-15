Marc Anthony premieres Opus Sessions, an intimate documentary on YouTube

Share it:

Marc Anthony premiered a series of 10 episodes on YouTube; The series is available to the public worldwide. He presents the popular salsa and tropical music performer of Puerto Rican descent from an intimate facet as a musician, in the recording sessions of his popular album "Opus" for which he won the Grammy Award for "Best Latin Tropical Album" a few weeks ago.

The first chapter entitled "What I gave you" was released last Thursday, February 13; a new episode will be released every week. On social networks singer Marc Anthony said: "My people, I am so happy to share with you #OPUSSessions, you can experience how 'Opus' was created and meet me in a completely new way."

The premiere coincides with his presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of his Opus tour, with which he will also visit New Jersey, North Carolina and Washington in February. In May it will be presented on two dates at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The tour will also arrive in Europe this summer.









For his album "Opus," Marc Anthony again collaborated with pianist and producer Sergio George, who co-produced his album "3.0" in 2013.

Marc Anthony is currently a finalist in four categories of the Billboard Latin Music Awards: