Marauders: the X-Men comic takes a group of enemies by surprise

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
"Dawn of X" it was an extraordinary event for the Marvel comics universe, having completely built the world of mutants from scratch. The X-Men have therefore seen themselves transformed, with a new order and goal, as well as position in the world. This naturally led to various conflicts and changes in the status quo.

The events of numbers 4 and 5 of are described below X-Men: Marauderstherefore do not read starting from the next paragraph if you want to avoid spoilers.

From the first numbers, the Marauders have had to deal with the disappearance of Lim Zhao, a wealthy human who accidentally seems to have touched the Krakoa portals in order not to go back. How did they know Kate Pryde and Bishop in issue 4 of the series, Zhao is held captive in a secret room by his wife, Chen Zhao, so that she can use this excuse to reinforce anti-mutant protests.

After Kate publicly let people know about the situation, Chen organized a meeting with the Seventh Circle of the Hell Club. This group debuted in the X-Men world for the first time in X-Men: Schism, narrative arc of 2011. How will i Marauders to relate to these young evil genes? All of this is happening while two X-Men are perhaps dead definitively and while the new X-Men universe continues with various titles, including New Mutants.

