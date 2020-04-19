Marat Safin takes aim at the coronavirus conspiracy theory: "Everything was ready"

Share it:

The former number 1 of tennis, the Russian Marat Safin, has entered the coronavirus conspiracy theory, stating that the 'situation was prepared' and that what is currently happening in the world has only one objective: vaccinate people with microchips.

In a conversation on the Instragram social network with the sports newspaper Sports.ruSafin said people are "being prepared" for chip implantation. "

'In 2015, Bill Gates said we will have an epidemic, then a pandemic and that our next enemy was a virus, not a nuclear war, "said the former tennis player, known for his interest in esotericism in recent years, according to the sports newspaper.

Safin, who is in Russia after being in Spain when the alarm state was introduced, noted that don't think Gates is a 'fortune teller'. "He just knew it and everyone was preparing," Safin said, assuring that at the World Economic Forum in Davos "simulations were carried out two weeks before the virus was known in the world."

'So why does 5G start? Then the nanochips will be introduced. Everything goes to that. Look at what's going on around you. People are panicking, everything is as it should beSafin added. He indicated that he is not saying 'nothing new', because 'everything is on the internet', revealing where he gets this conspiracy theory from.

The Russian also assures that information is being hidden from citizens: 'I think that not everything is as it is said, it is a prepared situation. But people believe everything, in the horror stories on television (…) '. Safin believes that civilization is not going to end, but simply 'soon we will go with the chip' implanted.

When asked if he believes that all leaders conspired, also the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the former number 1 of tennis hinted that there are shadow powers.

'I think there are men more powerful than all these leaders (…). Guys who really manage money, owners of the world 'who can change things in whatever way they want, he said. Asked if these men are a "shadow government," Safin said, "Call it what you want." 'Who are they, the Rothschilds, bankers?' The newspaper asked the extenista, to which he replied that these are more powerful people behind that "we do not even know they exist."