Maradona: "The first match with people will be like when you see your girlfriend after a vacation"

April 25, 2020
Edie Perez
The coach of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, Diego Armando Maradona, he was "calm" in this time of social distancing by the coronavirus, convinced that they will "get out of the relegation zone" if football resumes and assured that when they return to play with the public in the stands it will be like "you see your girlfriend after a month on vacation."

Maradona, who remains confined to his home Beautiful viewUntil May 10, as the Argentine Government has decreed, he remains "at the foot of the canyon", waiting for news and confident in the decisions taken by the leaders of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), as he expressed this Saturday in a digital chat with the newspaper 'The Day of La Plata'.

"With the work we were doing, I had no doubts that we were going to leave the relegation zone, we still need to know what measures the AFA. So according to that, with the coaching staff we continue to plan at the foot of the canyon to be prepared to face any possible scenario, "he said. Maradona.

"The economy is not going to be the same, the leaders are going to have to work hard to get around this. Luckily we have great leaders in AFA I have no doubt that they will make the best decisions to help football. Chiqui Tapia is doing a great job on the Argentine Football AssociationLet's not forget this and let's all help them because we all came out of this together ", assured the technician of Gymnastics.

In addition, the 'fluff' imagined how the first game will be when he meets the stands again. "The first game with people will be like when you see your girlfriend after a vacation. And when it comes to playing again, it's a question I can't answer, the only thing I hope is that it will be soon," he wished.

"It is a rare situation that we have to live in the country and in the world due to this coronavirus pandemic, of course I am anxious to return to 'Girl's Stay' to work with my boys, the perfume of the grass is unique ", he declared Maradona.

