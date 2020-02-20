Maradona receives a substance in full match and unleashes the controversy in the networks

The Argentine Diego Armando Maradona does not stop being news, for one thing or another, both inside and outside a football field. For better and for worse.

The latest controversy has happened on the bench of the training team, Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. In the middle of the game, the team doctor comes to give him something in his hand. The other members of the technical team, seeing what was happening, get up to give instructions to the players strategically placed around Maradona and thus cover him.

Diego Armando Maradona He is again the protagonist of sports news due to a controversy. On this occasion for what happened during a match of the training team, Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, when a doctor handed him something while the members of his technical team tried to prevent the cameras from recording it.

In principle, it seems that he delivers some pills, although in social networks they are doing all kinds of conspiracies. This has raised a stir in Argentina, where it is speculated that it could have been supplied some kind of drug.

His teammates were placed in such a strategic way that they hindered the plane and thus avoided showing what was happening.

Argentine media such as La Nación say that the technician took a pill "for pressure"Well, I was quite nervous about the game. He also confirms that he was covered to avoid talking about it.