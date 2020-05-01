Maradona, on the suspension of the declines in the Argentine league: "They say it is a new hand of God"

Diego Maradona, coach of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, who was last in the relegation zone to the Second Division, said that the decision of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to end the season and canceling declines is for many "a new hand of God".

"Today we had this and many say it is a new hand of God. But I ask that hand today to end this pandemic and the people can relive their lives, healthy and happy, "the world champion with Argentina in 1986 told the Clarín newspaper

"I want to make it very clear that we did not celebrate the suspension of the tournament or the elimination of the declines. We wanted to get out on the court. We and the people celebrate the work done, the path we traveled, "he said.

The AFA resolved on Tuesday to end the season and cancel the declines of this campaign and those of the following.

"We were convinced with the boys and the Gallego (Sebastián Méndez, his assistant) that we saved ourselves on the court. It is not the end that we would have wanted, but this is an award for the group that killed itself every day for giving joy to the people of Gymnastics, "he added.

The lathe was suspended after the dispute of the Argentine Super League, which was won by Boca Juniors, and the first day of the Super League Cup, which will not end